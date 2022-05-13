Dick Vitale Had 1 Word To Describe James Harden's Playoff Performance

LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 06: Sportscaster Dick Vitale broadcasts before a semifinal game of the West Coast Conference Basketball Tournament between the Santa Clara Broncos and the Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Orleans Arena on March 6, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gonzaga won 77-68. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden made headlines for the wrong reasons on Thursday night, scoring just 11 points in a Game 6 loss to the Miami Heat.

For some reason, Harden took just two shots in the second half. Some people wondered if he just checked out of the game.

On Friday morning, ESPN's Dick Vitale shared his thoughts on Harden's performance. Let's just say he didn't hold back with his commentary.

"Watching James Harden in the last 2 games for the 76ers was like watching Simmons - Harden did not score a point in the 4th quarter of the last 2 games," Vitale wrote. "Really a PATHETIC effort by HARDEN a lock future Hall of Famer!"

Vitale isn't the only ESPN personality who called out Harden for his lack of aggression.

"That performance by James Harden requires an investigation. How in God’s name you go 22 minutes in the second half and attempt one shot. It was a horrific performance. Anemic and impotent performance by James Harden," Stephen A. Smith said. "And I’m really interested in seeing what the Philadelphia 76ers are going to do with Doc Rivers because I smell something and it don’t smell right at all."

The 76ers acquired Harden because they thought he'd help them achieve their ultimate goal of winning the NBA Finals.

Harden ended up averaging 18.6 points per game this postseason, his lowest mark since 2012.