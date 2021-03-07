Doc Rivers Comments On Situation With Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons

Unfortunate news came from Atlanta this morning, as The Athletic’s Shams Charnia reported that Philadelphia 76ers stars Joel Embiiid and Ben Simmons may be ineligible to play in tonight’s NBA All-Star Game.

“76ers All-Stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons are potentially ineligible to play tonight in the NBA All-Star Game due to contact tracing from exposure to a likely COVID-19 positive individual before they arrived to Atlanta,” Charania wrote.

More details emerged, citing that the two All-Stars came into close contact with a personal barber who tested positive for COVID-19. The Philadelphia area barber underwent additional testing on Sunday after an inconclusive positive test came back first, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

East All-Star coach and coach of the 76ers Doc Rivers said that “it’s not looking great” for Embiid and Simmons to play on Sunday night. The All-Star duo has been isolated in their hotel rooms and will make virtual media appearances prior to the exhibition game.

“We’re still waiting for the NBA to tell us what the next steps are,” Rivers said, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

More Doc Rivers: "We're still waiting for the NBA to tell us what the next steps are." Embiid and Simmons have been isolated in their hotel rooms in Atlanta as the NBA determines if they were exposed to someone in Philadelphia this week who is now testing positive for COVID-19. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 7, 2021

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the barber returned another positive test for COVID-19 on Sunday morning, making it even more unlikely that Embiid or Simmons could take the court in the All-Star Game.

“Additional test has returned positive for the coronavirus on barber in contact with Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, sources tell ESPN. League must make decision still, but it is highly unlikely Embiid and Simmons will be cleared to play today,” Wojnarowski wrote just before noon on Sunday.

Additional test has returned positive for the coronavirus on barber in contact with Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, sources tell ESPN. League must make decision still, but it is highly unlikely Embiid and Simmons will be cleared to play today. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 7, 2021

With or without Embiid and Simmons, the 2021 NBA All-Star Game is set to tip off at 8 p.m. ET. The Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest will be held before the start of the showcase, with the Dunk Contest taking place at halftime.

Update: Embiid and Simmons have officially been ruled out.

The NBA has ruled Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons OUT of tonight’s All-Star Game: pic.twitter.com/RUn4iNrfwc — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 7, 2021