Doc Rivers Reportedly Has 1 Interview Already Scheduled

Earlier: As expected, it didn’t take long for Doc Rivers to draw interest from other NBA teams after being fired by the Los Angeles Clippers.

On the same day the Clippers let Rivers go after seven seasons, it was reported that the New Orleans Pelicans and Philadelphia 76ers had already made contact with the veteran coach. Now, Rivers will reportedly interview with one of those teams.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Rivers has a meeting scheduled with the 76ers. Philly has an opening after moving on from Brett Brown following an early playoff exit this summer.

It is unclear when Rivers will apparently speak with Philadelphia, but it’s not a surprise the Sixers are interested in the 58-year-old leader.

Former Clippers coach Doc Rivers will meet with the 76ers in the Philadelphia area, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 30, 2020

Former Houston Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni has been the reported leader in the clubhouse for the Sixers job, but Rivers becoming available could change that. Certainly, the opportunity to work with Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid should be an enticing one for the 2008 NBA champion.

In seven seasons with the Clippers, Rivers reached the playoffs six times, but it was his relative lack of success in the postseason that ultimately doomed him in LA. Well, that and the fact the Clippers’ locker room this season was reportedly a mess.

Still, there’s no doubt Rivers does have a winning pedigree in the NBA and is a household name. On paper, he looks like a strong fit in the City of Brotherly Love.

Update: Rivers’ interview with the Sixers will reportedly take place today.

Can confirm Doc Rivers will be interviewing with Sixers today#Sixers pic.twitter.com/irVyRp4ARQ — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) September 30, 2020

We’d imagine it will become known very quickly if the Sixers want to hire him or not.