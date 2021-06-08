The Spun

Doc Rivers “Optimistic” Joel Embiid Will Play In Game 2

philadelphia 76ers star joel embiid during game 7TORONTO, ON - MAY 12: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during Game Seven of the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on May 12, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

At this point in the NBA Playoffs, it’s a war of attrition. Joel Embiid battled through a knee injury in Game 1 of the HawksSixers series. Will and can he do the same Tuesday night? Doc Rivers is “optimistic.”

Embiid wasn’t 100 percent for Game 1, but he certainly looked like he was. The MVP finalist dropped 39 points and grabbed 11 boards, albeit in a 128-124 loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

Despite playing in Game 1, there are still concerns surrounding his availability for Game 2. Rivers had positive news to share about Embiid’s availability Tuesday afternoon, though.

Rivers told reporters ahead of Game 2 that he’s “optimistic” Embiid will be able to give it a go this evening, per NBA insider Dave McMenamin.

While this is a step in the right direction, Doc Rivers had a more concerning update on Monday. He then said Joel Embiid will have to be evaluated “after each game … for a while.”

“I think we always have to worry,” Rivers said on Monday, via Yahoo! Sports. “I don’t think we’re out of the woods, I’ll put it that way. I think after each game he’s going to be evaluated for a while. Now, I don’t know how long that lasts. That may be three, four, five games. But we’re still not out of the woods.”

The Sixers won’t risk Embiid’s health, especially with a longterm outlook. But Philly will need him if it’s going to beat the Hawks.

Game 2 of the Hawks-Sixers series commences tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT.


