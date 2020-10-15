Former NBA Head Coach Joining Doc Rivers’ Staff In Philly

Doc Rivers is building his new Philadelphia 76ers staff. The veteran coach is adding a former head coach with solid playoff experience to his staff, in Dave Joerger.

Joerger was most recently the head coach of the Sacramento Kings. Like many before and after him, he struggled to find success with the franchise, going 98-148 in three years. His tenure before that, with the Memphis Grizzlies, was much more successful.

Joerger made the playoffs with Memphis in each of his three years as head coach, averaging 49 wins per year from 2013-16. The team topped out at the conference semifinals in 2015. He was fired after the 2015-16 season, the worst of his three years as head coach.

He was an assistant with Memphis from 2007-13 under Lionel Hollins, helping develop the “Grit and Grind” era of the franchise, when they were a regular tough out in the Western Conference. He made the jump after a decade coaching in the Continental Basketball Association, a now-defunct minor league, as well as the D-League, now called the G-League.

Former Kings and Grizzlies coach Dave Joerger has agreed to join Doc Rivers' staff as an assistant coach, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 15, 2020

Doc Rivers, Dave Joerger, and the staff take over one of the most interesting jobs in the NBA. Few teams have a duo as talented as Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, but years into their partnership, serious questions remain whether they’re super effective as teammates.

Simmons remains unbelievably reluctant to shoot the ball, which doesn’t work well for the 6-foot-10 point guard. The team has also struggled to surround the duo with a ton of shooting, exacerbating the issues.

Rivers had plenty of pressure to win right away with the Los Angeles Clippers. That isn’t going away with the jump to the Philadelphia 76ers.

[Adrian Wojnarowski]