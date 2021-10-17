Doc Rivers Reacts To Ben Simmons’ Return To Sixers

Ben Simmons returned to the Philadelphia 76ers without much fanfare, but hadn’t been able to actually join the team for practice as he cleared health and safety protocols.

That changed on Sunday.

According to multiple reports, Simmons was an “active participant” in the Sixers practice this morning. The work out marks his first appearance with the team since their loss to the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Simmons didn’t meet with the media after practice, but 76ers head coach Doc Rivers addressed his star point guard’s status when speaking with reporters. He shared that he thought Simmons’ level of conditioning was good and that the 25-year-old will play for Philadelphia as soon as he’s ready.

“When he’s ready, he’ll play,” Rivers said, per Kyle Neubeck.

Rivers said he’s not sure about when Simmons will return but that his overall conditioning level is good. “When he’s ready, he’ll play.” — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) October 17, 2021

The Sixers say Ben Simmons was an active participant in practice today and Sixers coach Doc Rivers is speaking as though he expects Simmons to be back in a Philly uniform in the near future. As was suggested in this piece Friday: https://t.co/1zmRAUMJ6b https://t.co/AjfT8Y66Sm — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) October 17, 2021

With the start of the regular season just a few days away, Rivers won’t have much time to determine if Simmons will be in the lineup this week. Given that the three-time All-Star hasn’t had much time to practice, it’s hard to believe that he would be on the court for the 76ers opener on Wednesday against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Past that, Rivers’ comments on Sunday imply that he foresees Simmons as a part of Philadelphia’s long term plan. Considering the star point guard made it quite clear that he didn’t want to play for the Sixers again through his preseason holdout, Rivers and his staff will have a lot of work to try and repair the relationship.

The Philadelphia front office is reportedly still considering trades for Simmons, but for right now the 25-year-old will don a 76ers jersey. Time will tell if that stays the case for the entire 2021-22 season.