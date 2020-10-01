Well that didn’t take long. Less than a week after he was surprisingly fired by the Los Angeles Clippers, Doc Rivers has a new job lined up.

According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Rivers has been hired as head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers. There were reports earlier today that Rivers was on his way to interview for the vacant Houston Rockets job. But apparently there was a “rapid courtship and negotiation” that led to Rivers signing on in Philly.

Doc Rivers replaces Brett Brown, who went 221-344 in seven years with the 76ers. His mantra “trust the process” became both a calling card and a meme in recent years, as the 76ers made three straight playoff appearances, but never getting past the Conference Semifinals.

Rivers will be tasked with convincing the dynamic duo of Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid to get along and play like a unit. Anyone else he can get to buy-in will be a welcome addition to the team.

After a rapid courtship and negotiation, Doc Rivers has reached agreement on a deal to become the next coach of the Philadelphia 76ers, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 1, 2020

The former Clippers head coach went 307-185 in seven years in Los Angeles. He is the Clippers’ all-time leader in wins, winning percentage, playoff appearances and playoff wins.

But despite some tremendous rosters, Rivers couldn’t get the Clippers over the hump and into their first Conference Finals. Twice his teams blew a 3-1 series lead in the Conference Semifinals.

However, he still remains one of the most respected figures in the NBA, and it’s clear the 76ers brass feel the same way.

Will the 76ers perform better or worse next season now that Doc Rivers is in charge?