Doc Rivers Reportedly Makes Big Addition To His 76ers Staff

It’s been an eventful Wednesday for the Philadelphia 76ers. Just a few hours after the news broke that Daryl Morey will run the team’s basketball operations, Doc Rivers added an elite assistant to his coaching staff.

According to Sixers insider Keith Pompey, the team will be adding Sam Cassell to their coaching staff for the 2020-21 season. He spent several years helping Rivers in Los Angeles.

Cassell was in the running for several head coaching jobs this offseason, but unfortunately he didn’t land a top gig this offseason. However, joining forces with Rivers on a title-contending team in the Eastern Conference isn’t a bad backup plan.

One of the main issues for Philadelphia this past season was the fact that Brett Brown’s staff didn’t mesh well with its roster. That shouldn’t be the case now that Cassell and Rivers will be running the show.

Los Angeles Clippers assistant coach Sam Cassell will be added to Doc Rivers' staff with the #Sixers, according to sources. That was the expectation if he didn't get a head-coaching gig.

This hire is great news for Ben Simmons, who should thrive with Cassell showing him the ropes.

Cassell is a former All-Star guard and NBA champion. His experience should help out Simmons, especially since he’s still learning how to be the leader of the Sixers.

Now the only question that remains is how will Morey shape this roster to fit Rivers’ system.

We saw the Clippers make several blockbuster moves during the Doc Rivers era. Perhaps we’ll see that happen in the City of Brotherly Love very soon.