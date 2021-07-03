Earlier this week, the Philadelphia 76ers reportedly turned down a trade offer for former No. 1 overall pick Ben Simmons.

The 24-year-old failed to bring his best when the 76ers needed it the most in the playoffs. During the team’s second round series against the Atlanta Hawks, Simmons seemed extremely uncomfortable on offense and was a disaster from the free throw line.

After his struggles against the Hawks, Simmons’ name started popping up in trade rumors. Even head coach Doc Rivers seemed to be content with the fact Philadelphia would move on from Simmons.

However, Rivers back-tracked on his earlier comments and now claims that he wants Simmons back next season.

Here’s what Rivers had to say, via TMZ:

“Ben’s great,” Rivers told us in Beverly Hills this week. “I want him back. He’s terrific. He’ll be great.” “I think he doesn’t need a lot of fixing. He’s gonna be great for us. He’ll be great.”

At least one NBA team has reportedly showed interest in a trade for Simmons – the Minnesota Timberwolves.

According to Darren Wolfson of 5 Eyewitness News in Minneapolis, the Timberwolves want Simmons more than most.

“I texted with someone that knows Ben Simmons incredibly well, that has working knowledge of all things NBA…” Wolfson said earlier this week. “My text was, ‘How badly do the Wolves want to trade for Ben Simmons?’ This individual sent me a text, it was one word: ‘Badly.'”

Will Simmons be traded?