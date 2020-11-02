Doc Rivers Sends Clear Message About Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons

There’s an unwritten narrative within the NBA that Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid are incapable of winning a championship while playing together. Doc Rivers strongly disagrees.

Philadelphia’s facing a puzzling situation. Most believe the Sixers need to scrap the current roster if they hope to become a legitimate contender. Scrapping the current roster would likely include trading either Embiid or Simmons, but not both.

Embiid and Simmons have struggled when on the court together. The Sixers have yet to win any meaningful games with their two stars. But Rivers isn’t giving up on the monster duo just yet.

The new Philadelphia 76ers head coach still has faith in Embiid and Simmons playing together.

“We have to change the narrative,” Rivers said, via NBA insider Tim Bontemps. “They haven’t won yet. It’s not that they can’t win.”

If anyone’s capable of changing the tide in Philadelphia, it’s Doc Rivers. He’s known for helping players reach their full potential. Strangely enough, though, he was unable to do just that with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Clippers’ season ended in disaster when they gave up a 3-1 series lead to the Denver Nuggets. Apparently, the team dealt with serious locker-room troubles, especially late in the year.

Rivers won’t have to worry about the Clippers’ dysfunction any longer. The veteran coach now has the task of helping Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons win games together.