Doc Rivers Shares Thursday Update On Ben Simmons

Doc Rivers speaks with Ben Simmons during a timeout.PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 28: Head coach Doc Rivers of the Philadelphia 76ers speaks with Ben Simmons #25 during the first quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at Wells Fargo Center on April 28, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Ben Simmons appears to be getting closer to taking taking the court for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Simmons joined his teammates for shootaround ahead of tonight’s 76ers-Pistons game. Head coach Doc Rivers added that Simmons “did a lot of shooting,” perhaps indicating the star forward is working his way back to the court.

Simmons has been the talk of the NBA world since the start of the season. It came to an eventful climax when Rivers had to kick the young star out of practice for poor effort.

The reality is Simmons can’t throw away his basketball career simply because he doesn’t want to play for the Sixers. At one point or another, he’s going to play for Philly.

The Sixers’ latest decision regarding Ben Simmons might be playing an integral role in his willingness to try.

Philadelphia has stopped fining Simmons for missing practices and games while allowing him to focus on his mental health.

“The Sixers have stopped fining Ben Simmons,” ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported earlier this week. “That was a big part of this, as you know ,the first couple weeks here when he was not showing up for games, when he did not report for camp. They’ve stopped fining him. Some of this is because of a standard provision in player contracts that say s if you’re dealing with a mental health issue, which Ben Simmons has reported to the team that he is … They’ve taken that in good faith.”

Is Simmons starting to turn a corner? It’s plausible.

The Philadelphia 76ers take on the Detroit Pistons tonight at 7 p.m. ET.

About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.