The Philadelphia 76ers find themselves at a crossroads after being swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

It has been widely speculated–and now reported–that head coach Brett Brown is likely to lose his job. But the accountability doesn’t stop there.

Others have wondered if GM Elton Brand’s job is also in jeopardy. On today’s ABC broadcast, game analyst Doris Burke hinted that Brand might be in trouble without mentioning him by name.

Burke said as the game was winding down that the 76ers should “take a look at the organization from the top down.”

Doris Burke on the Sixers' season: "I think you have to take a look at the organization from the top down." — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) August 23, 2020

Brand, a former star with the 76ers, was hired as the team’s GM in September 2018. Prior to that, he had been the GM of the Delaware 87ers in the G League.

When analyzing why the 76ers fell off this year, it is impossible to not look at some of Brand’s roster building as part of the problem. For starters, the team did not adequately replace Jimmy Butler and J.J. Redick on the perimeter, and signing Al Horford to a four-year contract worth almost $100 million did not work out as planned.

We’ll see in the coming days if Brand’s job is actually on the line.