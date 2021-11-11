Last year, Dwight Howard spent the season with the Philadelphia 76ers. During his time there he grew close to Ben Simmons.

Simmons has been the talk of the NBA world in recent weeks, for obvious reasons. And while most of the NBA world seems to have a good grasp on the situation, Howard believes it’s all been blown a bit out of proportion.

The veteran center believes Simmons’ situation in Philly is eerily similar to his own former situation in Orlando.

“Well you know, I felt like a part of me, I could see that in being as far as what happened with was happening with Ben when I was in Orlando,” Howard said in an interview with Taylor Rooks for Bleacher Report. “It was some similar things happening. Now I just didn’t like the fact that whatever was going on on the inside had to be made public knowledge. Obviously, I’m there with Ben a lot, he’s one of my closest friends so I was upset to hear all the things that was being said about him.”

One issue Sixers fans have brought up time and time again in recent months was Ben Simmons’ reluctance to score during the Eastern Conference Playoffs.

In Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals against the Atlanta Hawks, Simmons passed up a wide-open dunk to pass the ball to Matisse Thybulle who was swarmed by two defenders.

Dwight Howard admitted in his interview with Taylor Rooks that he was upset with Simmons for that play.

“When we played the Hawks and we lost, I was upset at Ben on that play,” Howard added. “I wanted him to dunk the ball, tear a rim down, but he didn’t do it and it wasn’t just his fault. So my thing was we can’t just blame him.”

Howard’s perspective is well appreciated here. He experienced the Simmons drama in full last season.