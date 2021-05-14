Dwight Howard Receives 1-Game Suspension For His Actions Last Night

When the Philadelphia 76ers take on the Orlando Magic tonight, they’ll be without center Dwight Howard due to the NBA’s latest decision.

On Friday, the NBA announced that Howard has been suspended for one game. The ban comes after he picked up his 16th technical foul of the season.

Under NBA rules, he would be suspended again for every second technical foul he receives. Though this late in the season, that’s not going to happen.

Howard got into an altercation with the Miami Heat’s Udonis Haslem last night. Haslem was ejected for the altercation – mere minutes after getting onto the court – while Howard got a foul.

It will be only the third game Howard has missed all season, and the first since he missed two games last month.

Dwight Howard signed a one-year deal with the 76ers this past November. Initially signed for his leadership, he’s been a regular off the bench for the Sixers all season.

Howard is averaging over 17 minutes, 7.0 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. He’s behind only Joel Embiid on the team for rebounds per game.

The 76ers own a one-game lead over the Brooklyn Nets for the top seed in the Eastern Conference. They can conceivably clinch that top spot tonight. And with the Magic eliminated from playoff contention, they face a team not exactly fighting for anything.

Will the 76ers miss Dwight Howard in tonight’s game against the Magic?