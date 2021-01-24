Dwight Howard Gets Technical Foul After Having Shorts Ripped

Philadelphia 76ers center Dwight Howard had a tough sequence during the second quarter against the Detroit Pistons tonight. While battling for position in the post with Isaiah Stewart, he had his shorts just about torn in half.

Stewart had a fist full of Howard’s shorts as he tried to get position on the former NBA Defensive Player of the Year. As he turned, he stumbled, and wound up falling to the ground, drawing a foul on Howard in the process. He also got a nice souvenir in the form of one of the legs of Howard’s game shorts.

To make matters worse for Howard, after arguing the play, he was hit with a technical foul. That’s a lose-lose-lose for the potential future Hall of Famer.

It has been a quiet game for the center aside from that moment. He’s played just 10 minutes, with five points and rebounds rebounds in limited time. On the year, he’s averaging 6.7 points and 8.2 points in just under 18 minutes per game.

Dwight Howard got his shorts ripped but still got called for the foul Then he got a tech 😂 pic.twitter.com/yNHT3MY0Jm — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 24, 2021

Dwight Howard joined the Philadelphia 76ers this offseason, after winning the NBA Championship with the Los Angeles Lakers last season. He backs up Joel Embiid, who is having one of his best NBA seasons, and has the Sixers atop the Eastern Conference at 11-5.

Embiid is dominating again tonight, with 28 points and 10 rebounds.

The Sixers lead the Detroit Pistons 94-88 early in the fourth quarter.

[Bleacher Report]