Dwight Howard Reveals His All-Time Favorite NBA Player

Legendary NBA center Wilt Chamberlain won a championship with the Philadelphia 76ers in 1967, and the Los Angeles Lakers in 1972, en route to cementing himself as one of the great players in league history. Dwight Howard is looking to win championships with the same pair of teams, after his move the offseason.

The potential future Hall of Famer played 16 minutes per playoff game as a member of the 2019-20 Lakers, and was a pretty key member of the team’s rotation at center. Howard is no longer the superstar he was as a member of the Orlando Magic early in his career, but he’s managed to round into a decent role player.

After initially signaling that he’d be back with the Lakers, he signed with the Sixers, joining a team that is being developed by his former Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey.

Now, Howard is predicting that he’ll go two-for-two, and will help the Sixers get over the championship hump, noting the long wait the franchise’s fans have had since their last title in 1983. He also mentioned that Wilt is his favorite player of all-time, a likely nod to his pair of titles.

Dwight Howard, who is eating lunch during his introductory Zoom call, said he thinks this is going to be the Sixers' year to win a championship. "It's been a long time since 1983," he said. Also said that Wilt Chamberlain is his all-time favorite player. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) November 25, 2020

Dwight Howard’s fit with the Philadelphia 76ers is an interesting one. Joel Embiid is the team’s best player, and the two can’t really share the court at all.

He also does nothing to add shooting to the roster, which has the biggest need for the team that is centered on Embiid and non-shooting point guard Ben Simmons.

Of course, Howard wasn’t signed to win the team a championship on his own. He showed that he can fit a role with the Lakers, and will be doing the same behind Embiid in Philadelphia, even with five All-NBA First-Team selections and eight All-Star games under his belt.

[Tim Bontemps]