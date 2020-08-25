Elton Brand Reveals Sixers Plan For Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons

The Philadelphia 76ers were officially knocked out of the NBA Playoffs on Sunday. Immediately following the Sixers’ loss to the Boston Celtics, the entire sports world began speculating about Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons’ future with the franchise.

Embiid and Simmons are an extremely talented duo, but there are some questions about their fit together. Since the latter isn’t exactly a sharpshooter, the paint gets clogged from time to time.

Plenty of analysts have called for the 76ers to either trade Embiid or Simmons. And yet, it doesn’t sound like Philadelphia is even going to entertain that idea.

When asked about the team’s plan for Embiid and Simmons, 76ers general manager Elton Brand said “I’m not looking to trade Ben or Joel. I’m looking to complement them better.”

It’ll be nearly impossible for Brand to reshape the roster due to the massive contracts he gave to Tobias Harris and Al Horford.

Harris just finished the first year of a five-year, $180 million deal. As for Horford, the Sixers still owe him $81 million over the next three seasons.

Without much cap flexibility for the next few seasons, Brand might have the toughest job out of any general manager this offseason.

Make no mistake, changes are coming this offseason to Philadelphia. They just might not involve Embiid or Simmons, which means next season could be the last straw for them.