ESPN Computer’s Prediction For Sixers vs. Hawks Tonight

There are few better ways to cap off a loaded sports weekend than with an NBA Game 7. The Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks will meet tonight in a do-or-die scenario.

Few expected the fourth-seeded Hawks to push the top-seeded 76ers to the brink like this, but thanks to tremendous play from Trae Young and a balanced supporting cast, and Philadelphia’s penchant for blowing leads, we’re just a few hours away from Game 7.

Philadelphia will have the home-court advantage after fighting off elimination in Atlanta in Game 6. The Sixers will need another big night from Joel Embiid, and for guard Seth Curry to continue his scorching hot shooting.

Oh yeah, actually getting something from Ben Simmons wouldn’t hurt either. The onetime No. 1 overall pick has been a no-show much of the series.

ESPN’s Basketball Power Index has released its prediction for Game 7, and not surprisingly, the computer is going with the home favorite.

According to the BPI, the Sixers have a 71.7 percent chance of winning tonight.

Game 7 between the Sixers and Hawks will tip off at 8 p.m. ET tonight from Wells Fargo Center.

TNT will broadcast the action.