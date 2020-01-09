ESPN Insider Has New Injury Update For Joel Embiid

Sixers forward Joel Embiid suffered a nasty-looking finger injury this past Monday. Embiid reentered the game after spending some time with trainers before getting the finger taped, but further evaluation revealed a more serious injury than previously thought.

Embiid will miss time after suffering a torn radial collateral ligament in the fourth metacarpal in his left hand. More information can be found here.

ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski has revealed more details regarding the injury and a timetable to return. Embiid is set to have surgery on Friday and will be “re-evaluated in one to two weeks.”

Sixers center Joel Embiid will have surgery on left hand tomorrow and be re-evaluted in one to two weeks, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 9, 2020

That timetable isn’t too bad, all things considered. Of course, there is always the possibility the injury and rehab takes longer than what’s previously expected. But as of now, Embiid will be evaluated in one to two weeks.

This isn’t the first time Embiid has dealt with an injury throughout his career. The Sixers’ star has had trouble staying healthy, hurting Philadelphia’s progress in the process.

The 76ers have high hopes for this season. But Philadelphia is 24-14, good for fifth place in the Eastern Conference Standings. That’s not where the Sixers would like to be.