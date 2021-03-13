The Injury Diagnosis For Joel Embiid Is Reportedly In

The NBA world held its breath last night, as Philadelphia Sixers star Joel Embiid went down with a gruesome-looking knee injury. Fortunately, the latest update on his status is way more encouraging than we could’ve imagined.

According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the MRI for Embiid showed no structural damage to his left knee. The injury is currently being classified as a bone bruise.

Wojnarowski added that Embiid’s bone bruise is being described as “deep.” While that doesn’t sound ideal, the fact that Embiid avoided any damage to his ACL and meniscus is key here.

Philadelphia expects Embiid to miss 2-to-3 weeks because of this injury, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Doc Rivers, meanwhile, didn’t have much to say about Embiid’s injury after the game since he didn’t have the MRI results yet.

“We don’t have any information,” Rivers said. “We’re just gonna wait. I thought our guys took care of the game, which is great, you know, and then tomorrow we’ll get some more information, and then we’ll go from there.”

The Sixers own the best record in the Eastern Conference at the moment at 26-12, but it’ll be tough to maintain that pace without Embiid on the floor.

Embiid was having an MVP season, averaging 29.9 points and 11.5 rebounds per game. His absence will undoubtedly have a huge impact on the Sixers moving forward.