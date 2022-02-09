Last week, Shams Charania of The Athletic announced that the Philadelphia 76ers are expected to pursue Brooklyn Nets star James Harden ahead of the NBA trade deadline. With the deadline just a day away, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst has the latest on this potential blockbuster deal.

Although the Nets and 76ers have downplayed these trade conversations, Windhorst said the two sides are discussing a swap involving Harden and Simmons.

“The teams are absolutely engaged in trade discussions,” Windhorst said on Get Up. “I know there are people saying things on the record trying to act like that’s not happening, but it’s absolutely happening. There is definite motivation from both sides to make this fall into place.”

Windhorst then said that he believes a deal could get done before Thursday’s deadline, albeit time is running out.

“The issue is can they settle the issues before 3 p.m. tomorrow. From what I am told, Brooklyn is asking for Ben Simmons and two or three other pieces. The Sixers don’t want to do that. As far as I can tell, we’re in the deal zone between Harden and Simmons. I suspect they’re going to get it done. I’m not going to tell you for sure they get it done.”

.@WindhorstESPN says Ben Simmons-James Harden trade discussions are absolutely happening 👀 "The teams are absolutely engaged in trade discussions. … As far as I can tell, we're in the deal zone between Harden and Simmons." pic.twitter.com/gvZfNTfCFk — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) February 9, 2022

If this trade does go through, it would completely shake up the landscape of the league.

The Sixers would be able to add Harden to a roster that is clearly ready to win now, while the Nets get to try out a different star-studded trio.