Former Eagles Star Reacts To Ben Simmons’ Return

The Ben Simmons drama is over – for now. On Monday, the All-Star point guard reported to the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Simmons has made it very clear over the past two months that he would like to be traded. The Philadelphia 76ers, however, have not yet received a worthy trade offer for Simmons.

While it’s still possible the 76ers will trade Simmons at a later date, there are some people who believe the two sides will make amends.

Former Philadelphia Eagles running back Brian Westbrook shared his optimistic take on Simmons’ return to Philadelphia this Tuesday, tweeting “Ben Simmons is exactly 2 triple doubles away from being loved in Philly again!”

Judging by the responses to Westbrook’s tweet, Philly fans aren’t ready to welcome back Simmons just yet.

“Loved watching you play,” one fan responded. “But man, you are not even close on this one. I actually already mostly checked out on Sixers due to Ben’s presence a year or more ago. I know process die hards who are checking out until he’s gone. He’s had plenty of triple doubles.

“The only way for him to be loved is an apology to fans and teammates and he starts shooting otherwise sit on the bench and wait to be traded,” another fan replied.

Simmons has four years and $147 million remaining on his contract, so there’s a chance the 76ers will ultimately decide to keep him. It doesn’t sound like fans would be OK with that decision, though.