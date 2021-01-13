Here’s What The Rockets Wanted From The Sixers For Harden

On Wednesday afternoon, the Houston Rockets finally obliged with James Harden’s request for a trade.

Following a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, Harden made it clear once again that he wanted out. “I love this city. I literally have done everything that I can,” Harden said after the Rockets’ 117-100 loss. “I mean, this situation is crazy. It’s something that I don’t think can be fixed.”

Well, fewer than 24 hours later, the Rockets shipped Harden to the Brooklyn Nets for a bevy of players and picks. The Nets may have pulled off the trade, but they weren’t the only team in the sweepstakes.

According to Philadelphia reporter Jason Dumas, the Rockets wanted a blockbuster haul from the 76ers as well. Dumas reported Houston asked for Ben Simmons, Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle and a number of unprotected picks from the Sixers.

Source: The Rockets asked for Ben Simmons, Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle, and a number of unprotected draft picks in compensation for James Harden. — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) January 13, 2021

Philadelphia obviously thought that was too much to give up and decided not to pull off a trade for the former league MVP.

The 76ers own the second best record in the Eastern Conference behind the Boston Celtics. Star big man Joel Embiid is playing the best basketball of his career – including a 45-point night on Tuesday in a win over the Miami Heat.

After not trading for Harden, the 76ers will now have to compete for a conference title against him – and the Brooklyn Nets.