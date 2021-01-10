Injury Update For 76ers Star Ben Simmons

After a blazing start to their 2020-21 campaign, the Philadelphia 76ers are set to be without their two biggest stars until further notice following an injury to Ben Simmons.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Simmons did not travel to Atlanta with the team and will miss monday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks. Per the report he is undergoing treatment on his knee. He is currently being evaluated day-to-day.

Simmons has gotten off to a strong start for the 76ers this year under new head coach Doc Rivers. He’s averaging 13.4 points, 8.8 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game through his first nine games.

Simmons also has three double-doubles and a triple-double, all in wins for the 76ers. Philadelphia won all of those games.

The 76ers started the season with a dominant 7-1 record, but a loss to the Brooklyn Nets preceded Simmons and All-Star center Joel Embiid missing a game against the Denver Nuggets. In their absence, they lost 115-103.

Embiid is reportedly quarantining as a result of a positive COVID-19 test to teammate Seth Curry. He will be out for an indeterminate amount of time.

Losing Embiid is bad, but losing him and Simmons for any length of time could be a problem for Philly.

The next four days for the 76ers consist of games against the Atlanta Hawks, and two home games against the Miami Heat.

