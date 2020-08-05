The Spun

Injury Update For Philadelphia 76ers Star Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles against the Boston Celtics.BOSTON, MA - MAY 3: Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles against the Boston Celtics during the second quarter of Game Two of the Eastern Conference Second Round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden on May 3, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Over the past two weeks, the NBA made its return to televisions around the country as the league took its talents to Orlando for the restart in a bubble.

One of the teams in the spotlight recently has been the Philadelphia 76ers. Thanks to their struggles during the restart, there was a blow-up between Joel Embiid and Shake Milton in a loss to Indiana.

Those two appear to have put their differences aside and the Sixers finally got back to their winning ways with a win over San Antonio. However, during Wednesday afternoon’s game against the Washington Wizards, Philadelphia received some more bad news.

Star player Ben Simmons walked off the court during a play and walked directly into the locker room. As he left the floor, he appeared to be limping, though the extent of the injury is unknown.

Right after making a pass, Simmons seemed to flex his left leg. Just seconds later, he took himself into the locker room.

Bleacher Report reported it’s a knee injury.

Philadelphia lost its first game of the restart – a 127-121 loss to the Indiana Pacers. The Sixers bounced back with a strong performance against the San Antonio Spurs in a 132-130 win.

During that game, Simmons played just 25 minutes and managed to score just eight points.

Before he left this afternoon’s game, Simmons recorded eight points on 2-of-10 shooting from the field. Losing the former No. 1 overall pick would be a massive blow to the team’s playoff chances.


About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.