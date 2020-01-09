Injury Update For Philadelphia 76ers Star Joel Embiid

One of the top players in the NBA might be sidelined for the foreseeable future. It turns out that All-Star center Joel Embiid is dealing with a major hand injury.

Embiid suffered a gruesome injury earlier this week when he dislocated his finger. However, the former first-round pick returned to action shortly after.

Injuries have plagued Embiid over the course of his career, and unfortunately this year isn’t an exception.

The Philadelphia 76ers announced that Embiid has a torn ligament in his left hand.

Philadelphia doesn’t have a timetable for his return at this time. Embiid will continue to talk with doctors about what the next step in his recovery should be.

Regardless of what Embiid decides to do with his rehab, it’s a brutal loss for the 76ers.

The Sixers say Joel Embiid has a torn radial collateral ligament in the fourth metacarpal in his left hand. There is still no timetable for his return. He continues to consult with doctors about next steps. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) January 9, 2020

Embiid is averaging 23.4 points and 12.3 rebounds per game. He’s the most dominant player on Philadelphia’s roster by a wide margin.

Since the 76ers will be without Embiid, there will be pressure on Al Horford, Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris to step up in his absence.

The 76ers have a tough matchup tonight as they’ll host the Boston Celtics.

Stay tuned for more updates on Embiid’s injury.