Insider Has Latest On James Harden Contract Negotiations

PHILADELPHIA, PA - MAY 08: James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts against the Miami Heat during Game Four of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals at the Wells Fargo Center on May 8, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 76ers defeated the Heat 116-108.

James Harden's contract negotiations with the Philadelphia 76ers are drawing out a bit longer than expected, but a deal could soon be made.

According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, negotiations with Harden are "in a good place."

Harden is reportedly willing to take a team-friendly deal to try and give the Sixers flexibility in shaping a better roster.

"Daryl Morey tells @YahooSports, @NBATV that negotiations with James Harden is “still in progress” and in a 'good place.' Talks are a collaborating effort of Harden, Morey, Harden’s business partner Lorenzo McCloud and Michael Rubin. Both sides optimistic a deal will be done soon," said Haynes.

The Sixers acquired Harden in a blockbuster trade with the Brooklyn Nets last season. They expected him to a be a superstar, but he wound up being a third wheel next to superstar Joel Embiid and rising star Tyrese Maxey.

An offseason of rest should help Harden get his touch back. If he does, watch out; the Sixers could be a championship contender next season.