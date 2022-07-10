Insider Has Latest On James Harden Contract Negotiations
James Harden's contract negotiations with the Philadelphia 76ers are drawing out a bit longer than expected, but a deal could soon be made.
According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, negotiations with Harden are "in a good place."
Harden is reportedly willing to take a team-friendly deal to try and give the Sixers flexibility in shaping a better roster.
"Daryl Morey tells @YahooSports, @NBATV that negotiations with James Harden is “still in progress” and in a 'good place.' Talks are a collaborating effort of Harden, Morey, Harden’s business partner Lorenzo McCloud and Michael Rubin. Both sides optimistic a deal will be done soon," said Haynes.
The Sixers acquired Harden in a blockbuster trade with the Brooklyn Nets last season. They expected him to a be a superstar, but he wound up being a third wheel next to superstar Joel Embiid and rising star Tyrese Maxey.
An offseason of rest should help Harden get his touch back. If he does, watch out; the Sixers could be a championship contender next season.