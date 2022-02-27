James Harden Has A Scary Message For The NBA

James Harden made his triumphant return to the basketball court as a new member of the Philadelphia 76ers in wins over the Minnesota Timberwolves and New York Knicks. And he has a message for the rest of the NBA.

Speaking to the media after the 125-109 win over the Knicks, Harden said that his body feels as good as it has in a long time. He admitted that he still has some conditioning to do, but he’s excited by his own play and how he’s getting to the basket.

Harden had a triple-double against the Knicks today, scoring 29 points while leading the team with 10 rebounds and a season-high 16 assists. In just two games he’s scored 56 points with 18 rebounds and 28 assists.

More importantly, the 76ers have won both of those games. And Harden has been a huge reason why.

James Harden says his body feels as good as it has “in a long time,” but admitted his conditioning is still a work in progress after being out for a few weeks. Said he’s excited about the pop he’s able to play with and how he’s getting to the basket. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) February 27, 2022

The Philadelphia 76ers gave up a lot to pry James Harden out of Brooklyn. But by the looks of things, the early returns are leaning heavily towards Philly being the winner of that trade.

The 76ers are now 37-23 – just a few games behind the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls for the top seed in the East. Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets are eighth in the East and have just three wins since the Harden trade.

The goal of that trade was for the 76ers to win an NBA title this year or next though.

Will James Harden lead Philly to the NBA title this year?