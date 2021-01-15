Why Houston Reportedly Didn’t Trade James Harden To Philadelphia

The Brooklyn Nets won the James Harden sweepstakes on Wednesday, executing a four-team blockbuster trade to join the superstar guard with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. The Houston Rockets received a massive haul in return, including former All-Star Victor Oladipo and four additional first-round picks.

But as it turns out, Brooklyn wasn’t the only team in the bidding war for Harden.

According to multiple reports on Wednesday, the Philadelphia 76ers also tried to make a run at the 31-year-old this week as the situation deteriorated in Houston. Former Rockets GM Daryl Morey reportedly put together a package centered on Ben Simmons in order to acquire Harden.

However, the trade never came together and the Nets emerged victorious, leading everyone to question what happened in Philadelphia.

Of course, Morey would’ve had to work with his former team to get the deal done. The analytics-driven executive left the Rockets this past offseason, essentially ending his relationship with Houston owner Tilman Fertitta. According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the history between the two may have affected the 76ers’ chances to land Harden earlier this week.

“After that, I was told that Tilman Fertitta – the Houston Rockets owner – he was just adamant that they not make a deal with Philly, obviously with Daryl Morey being the GM over there now,” Haynes said on the latest episode of the “Posted Up” podcast.

On @Stadium: The Nets and 76ers competing over last 24 hours for James Harden; Philadelphia and Houston discussions around Ben Simmons/Matisse Thybulle; and expectation on the return of Kyrie Irving. pic.twitter.com/o3sk9UCokS — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 14, 2021

The relationship between Ferttita and Morey began to drop off during the 2020 season as the Rockets owner pushed to bring point guard Russell Westbrook to Houston. Morey seemed less enthusiastic about the prospect, but did so anyway, after Fertitta stepped in. The Rockets lost in the conference semifinals of the playoffs and the experiment quickly ended. Westbrook went on his way to the Wizards and Harden will now join the Nets.

Time will tell if Brooklyn’s decision to acquire the ball-dominant 31-year-old will pay off. First-year head coach Steve Nash will have a tall task in front of him to develop chemistry between three top-30 players in the league.

But if the Nets can figure things out on the court, the rest of the NBA will have to watch out.