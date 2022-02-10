Earlier Thursday afternoon, the Brooklyn Nets traded star guard James Harden following his alleged request to leave the team.

Brooklyn and Philadelphia 76ers agreed to a blockbuster trade that sent Ben Simmons and several other pieces to the Nets for Harden. Not long after the news broke, 76ers fans received some even more good news.

Harden reportedly plans to opt into his $47.3 million player option for the 2022-23 season. That means he’ll be in Philadelphia for the rest of this season and all of next season – barring a trade, of course.

With that in mind, fans loved the move from Harden. Philadelphia fans were worried they might have to watch him leave after the 2021-22 season.

“Well that’s an interesting tidbit. That’s probably the part of the trade I like the most,” one fan said.

Well that’s an interesting tidbit. That’s probably the part of the trade I like the most. https://t.co/bIJosuprKC — Embiid for MVP (@Phila_76ers) February 10, 2022

“This is an important detail. I wasn’t expecting the Sixers to have this extra time to develop their chemistry before having to sort out a new contract. Harden can also make more money this way,” one analyst said.

This is an important detail. I wasn't expecting the Sixers to have this extra time to develop their chemistry before having to sort out a new contract. Harden can also make more money this way. https://t.co/qdiySOgqPw — Tom West (@TomWestNBA) February 10, 2022

Mike Golic Jr. knows the 76ers chances of a title are the best this season, but at least they’ll have Harden moving forward.

“while their best chance is likely capitalizing on this season, this is at least somewhat reassuring,” he said.

while their best chance is likely capitalizing on this season, this is at least somewhat reassuring. https://t.co/5RcDnq79Je — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) February 10, 2022

Will Harden actually stay in Philadelphia for the foreseeable future?

We’ll find out.