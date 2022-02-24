It’s been nearly four weeks since former NBA MVP James Harden last played in an NBA game. But this week he’ll be returning to the court – with a new jersey on his back.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Harden is set to make his debut for the Philadelphia 76ers this Friday. They’ll be playing the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Harden has played in and started 44 games this season with the Brooklyn Nets. He was averaging 22.5 points, 10.2 assists and 8.0 rebounds per game before he stopped playing.

The Nets sent Harden and Paul Millsap to the 76ers in a blockbuster deal that landed them Ben Simmons, Seth Curry and Andre Drummond. Millsap, Curry and Drummond have already debuted for their respective teams while Simmons is preparing to make his Nets debut.

76ers fans are excited to see the 10-time All-Star guard make his debut for them:

Already knew this but LETS GOOOOOO!!!! https://t.co/QsDoBd8Y3P — Andres Torres (@TAndres456) February 24, 2022

The Philadelphia 76ers are 35-23 and within three games of the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls for the top seed in the East. Adding a player with the scoring proficiency of James Harden could be the final piece of a championship puzzle.

We’ll get our first look at what kind of team the Sixers are with Harden at guard this Friday.

What kind of an impact will James Harden have on the 76ers?

The game will be played at 8:00 p.m. EST and will air on NSPA and BSN.