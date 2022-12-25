James Harden Reportedly Considering Surprising Free Agency Decision
James Harden's split with the Houston Rockets during the 2020-21 season as an acrimonious one.
Now, almost exactly two years after he was traded to Brooklyn, Harden is reportedly eyeing a possible return to H-Town.
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Harden is "seriously considering" going back to the Rockets in free agency this summer if he doesn't reach a long-term agreement with the Philadelphia 76ers.
"Despite forcing his way out of the Rockets in January 2021, Harden has maintained something of a magnetic pull to Houston, drawn to the community, lifestyle and family there, sources said," Wojnarowski wrote. "After what would become relatively brief stops in Brooklyn and Philadelphia, a move back to a rebuilding Rockets franchise would effectively represent comfort and familiarity over an immediate championship pursuit."
The Rockets are 9-23 and currently have the third-worst record in the NBA. They are not nearly as close to a title as Philadelphia is, but Houston has begun stockpiling young talent, will have plenty of cap space in 2023 and is firmly in the running for the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft.
Harden signed a two-year, $68.6 million contract with Philly, which includes a player option for next season, which would enable him to enter free agency in the summer.
The 10-time All-Star is currently averaging 21.4 points, 10.9 assists and 6.6 rebounds per game for the 76ers, who are 19-12 and in fifth place in the Eastern Conference.