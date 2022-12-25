James Harden Reportedly Considering Surprising Free Agency Decision

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 10: James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts against the Miami Heat during the first half in Game Five of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at FTX Arena on May 10, 2022 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

James Harden's split with the Houston Rockets during the 2020-21 season as an acrimonious one.

Now, almost exactly two years after he was traded to Brooklyn, Harden is reportedly eyeing a possible return to H-Town.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Harden is "seriously considering" going back to the Rockets in free agency this summer if he doesn't reach a long-term agreement with the Philadelphia 76ers.

"Despite forcing his way out of the Rockets in January 2021, Harden has maintained something of a magnetic pull to Houston, drawn to the community, lifestyle and family there, sources said," Wojnarowski wrote. "After what would become relatively brief stops in Brooklyn and Philadelphia, a move back to a rebuilding Rockets franchise would effectively represent comfort and familiarity over an immediate championship pursuit."

The Rockets are 9-23 and currently have the third-worst record in the NBA. They are not nearly as close to a title as Philadelphia is, but Houston has begun stockpiling young talent, will have plenty of cap space in 2023 and is firmly in the running for the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft.

Harden signed a two-year, $68.6 million contract with Philly, which includes a player option for next season, which would enable him to enter free agency in the summer.

The 10-time All-Star is currently averaging 21.4 points, 10.9 assists and 6.6 rebounds per game for the 76ers, who are 19-12 and in fifth place in the Eastern Conference.