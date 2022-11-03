James Harden Reportedly Suffered Significant Injury This Week

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 10: James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts against the Miami Heat during the first half in Game Five of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at FTX Arena on May 10, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

James Harden returned to the court on Wednesday night after suffering an injury. Though it was a nice display of toughness, the All-Star guard will now have to miss an extended period of time.

According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Philadelphia 76ers will be without Harden for a month due to a tendon strain in his right foot.

This is a tough blow to the 76ers, especially this early in the season. Now, they'll need to rely on Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey to carry the team on a daily basis.

Harden was off to a solid start this season, averaging 22.0 points, 10.0 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

The 76ers are 4-5 through their first nine games. They fell short to the Washington Wizards at home on Wednesday night.

De'Anthony Melton and Shake Milton will be asked to step up while Harden is out for the next month.

The 76ers will be back in action this Friday against the New York Knicks.