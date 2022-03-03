James Harden received a warm welcome and put on another clinic in his home debut with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Beard posted 26 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists in Wednesday night’s 123-108 win over the New York Knicks. After the game, he rejoiced in the moment.

“It was a movie,” Harden said, “everything I expected it to be … It felt great to be out here.”

"It was a movie, everything I expected it to be" James Harden on his home debut in Philly and the @sixers fans! pic.twitter.com/L6PkYA9vJ2 — NBA (@NBA) March 3, 2022

Harden looks rejuvenated since getting traded from the Brooklyn Nets. In three games with the 76ers, all double-digit wins, the former MVP has averaged 27.3 points, 12.3 assists, and 9.0 boards.

Per Reuben Frank of NBC Sports, the 32-year-old guard has quickly enjoyed elite company to start his Philadelphia tenure.

25 points, 55% shooting, 9 assists, 9 rebounds

In three straight games

In NBA history Jokić

Wilt

Harden@Stathead — Reuben Frank (@RoobNBCS) March 3, 2022

The Beard is back, and that’s a problem for everyone else.

Houston Harden is making a comeback. This is scary for the rest of the East. pic.twitter.com/hdCsprCj5P — Ball Don't Stop (@balldontstop) March 3, 2022

James Harden and Joel Embiid are exceeding expectations so far. James Harden has really made everyone on the Sixers better, well at least most of them — connor goebel (@goebsy_goebel) March 3, 2022

After orchestrating two trades in as many years, will Harden stay motivated and at the top of his game? With the playoffs looming, the 76ers may not have to worry about his long-term contentment.

i get that james harden's honeymoon phase with teams doesn't last very long but it doesn't really have to when he joins your team like 2 months before the playoffs — claire de lune (@ClaireMPLS) March 3, 2022

The 76ers are two games behind the Miami Heat for first place in the Eastern Conference. With a locked-in Harden joining MVP candidate Joel Embiid, the Philly faithful could get plenty of more opportunities to watch them play at Wells Fargo Center this postseason.