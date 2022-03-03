The Spun

James Harden Shines In First Home Game: NBA World Reacts

James Harden debuts with the 76ers.MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 25: James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts to a play on the court against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first quarter of the game at Target Center on February 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

James Harden received a warm welcome and put on another clinic in his home debut with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Beard posted 26 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists in Wednesday night’s 123-108 win over the New York Knicks. After the game, he rejoiced in the moment.

“It was a movie,” Harden said, “everything I expected it to be … It felt great to be out here.”

Harden looks rejuvenated since getting traded from the Brooklyn Nets. In three games with the 76ers, all double-digit wins, the former MVP has averaged 27.3 points, 12.3 assists, and 9.0 boards.

Per Reuben Frank of NBC Sports, the 32-year-old guard has quickly enjoyed elite company to start his Philadelphia tenure.

The Beard is back, and that’s a problem for everyone else.

After orchestrating two trades in as many years, will Harden stay motivated and at the top of his game? With the playoffs looming, the 76ers may not have to worry about his long-term contentment.

The 76ers are two games behind the Miami Heat for first place in the Eastern Conference. With a locked-in Harden joining MVP candidate Joel Embiid, the Philly faithful could get plenty of more opportunities to watch them play at Wells Fargo Center this postseason.

