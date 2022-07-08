PHILADELPHIA, PA - MAY 08: James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts against the Miami Heat during Game Four of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals at the Wells Fargo Center on May 8, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 76ers defeated the Heat 116-108. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

James Harden is reportedly taking a $15 million pay cut in order to pursue a championship with the Philadelphia 76ers this coming season, per NBA insider Sham Charania.

Last week, Harden opted out of his possible $47 million player option to free up cap space for the Philly organization.

The All-Star shooting guard is reportedly expected to sign a new two-year deal with the Sixers. The second year of that deal will be a player option.

"Everyone around Harden has understood the focus on his workout regimen this offseason and a championship goal for 2022-23. His close relationships with those around the organization, including Michael Rubin and Daryl Morey, played a major role in trust between the two sides," Charania reports.

The NBA world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"When your value goes down have Shams paint it as doing it for the team. Dare to be different, see you in the fall!" one fan suggested.

"Everyone in the league saw Steph and co win the championship, and now everyone acting abnormal. Harden giving up money is uncharacteristic," another wrote.

"I didn't think he would leave this much on the table. A two-year prove it and then I guess one last contract makes sense," another added.

"Giving 15 million to win a chip, i respect James for this," another said.

Harden is coming off a disappointing postseason performance that saw the Sixers exit the playoffs in Round 2.

Perhaps this pay cut will help the Philadelphia organization add the talent they need in order to get over the Eastern Conference hump in 2022-23.