Doc Rivers Shares His Message To Sixers About James Harden Rumors

This has been a seriously tumultuous offseason for James Harden and the Houston Rockets. The former MVP is trying to force his way out, after the departures of head coach Mike D’Antoni and general manager Daryl Morey, with the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers identified as the teams he’s most interested in joining.

As of now, it really doesn’t look like he’ll get his wish. After days of intense rumors surrounding the Nets, it doesn’t sound like that is going to come to fruition. Now, focus is back on Philly, where Morey and new head coach Doc Rivers are trying to take the Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons-led team to the next level.

It may be difficult to convince the Rockets to trade Harden, who has multiple years left on his deal, without getting a superstar in return. The 76ers don’t sound particularly interested in parting with Simmons, who is still just 24 years old, even in spite of his offensive limitations.

Today, Doc Rivers addressed the renewed James Harden rumors. He says that he told the players that they’re not coming from the team, and that they’re “very comfortable” with the roster that they appear set to take into the season in a few weeks.

Harden, the 2018 NBA MVP, is one of the most gifted offensive players in league history. He has now averaged over 30 points per game in each of the last three seasons, and would definitely be an upgrade on that end of the ball for the Philadelphia 76ers.

It will be hard to convince the new Houston front office to move him without getting a serious return, and the price tag to get him is heavy. Harden will make over $41 million this year and $44 million in 2021-22, before a player option worth $47.3 million for the 2022-23 season.

So far, Harden hasn’t reported to the Houston Rockets, who have started to prepare for the season which starts on Dec. 22.

