Jay Wright Responds To Philadelphia 76ers Coaching Rumors

The Philadelphia 76ers are in the market for a new head coach and are believed to be shopping locally for Villanova head coach Jay Wright.

But the two-time national champion head coach doesn’t appear to have plans to leave the Wildcats anytime soon. In an official statement, Wright stated that he is not a candidate for the 76ers job.

“Out of respect for our Villanova community and our 76ers organization, I feel the need to address speculation about the 76ers head coach position,” Wright wrote. “The 76ers have a great leader in (GM) Elton Brand, outstanding young talent, and an incredible opportunity for any coach to compete for a championship. As a lifetime 76ers fan, I have confidence they will bring in the right coach to build on what Brett Brown has developed. I am not a candidate for the job. I am very happy and honored to coach at Villanova.”

Wright has been a popular head coaching candidate in Philadelphia for years now. His aforementioned 76ers fandom, combined with his coaching stardom have made him one of Philly’s most popular coaches.

Jay Wright’s 26-year head coaching career began at Hofstra, where he led the Flying Dutchmen to back-to-back regular season and American East titles, along with their first back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances since the 1970s.

He took over at Villanova in 2001 and established the team as one of the preeminent Big East powers.

In 19 seasons with the Wildcats, Wright has won a combined 11 Big East regular season and Tournament titles. He’s taken the team to the NCAA Tournament 14 times. In that span he’s made the Final Four three times and wwonnning two national championships.

Wright isn’t leaving Villanova this year, but his candidacy will likely continue to be an annual thing.