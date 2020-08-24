Jay Wright To The NBA Speculation Is Brewing Once Again

The Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly ready to fire head coach Brett Brown, and like clockwork, the Jay Wright speculation has begun.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Wright is one of several big-name candidates the 76ers intend to pursue. Ty Lue, Ime Udoka and Dave Joerger are expected to be in the mix as well.

But few if any coaches in the game of basketball can get 76ers fans as excited as Jay Wright. A simple search will show overwhelming support in Philly for bringing him into the fold. The Villanova head coach has turned his team into a perennial NCAA Powerhouse.

Since joining the Wildcats in 2001, Wright has led them to 14 NCAA Tournaments (not counting the one that was canceled). He’s won seven Big East regular season titles, four Big East Tournament titles, made three trips to the Final Four and won two national titles.

While Jay Wright has no NBA experience whatsoever, that’s no obstacle. The recent success of Brad Stevens is solid proof of that.

The 76ers boast a very talented roster, but clashes of personalities have doomed them in big games. Their 4-0 series loss to the Boston Celtics is pretty clear proof that a change is needed.

If there was ever a time for Wright to come in as the 76ers’ hero, this would be it.

Will Jay Wright be named the new head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers?