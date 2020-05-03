Jimmy Butler Shares His 1-Word Reaction To Kawhi’s Game-Winner

Jimmy Butler didn’t even play a full season for the Philadelphia 76ers. However, he played long enough to experience a brutal playoff heartbreak.

In last year’s Eastern Conference Semifinals, Butler and Sixers were sent home by the eventual champion Raptors, thanks to Kawhi Leonard’s incredible buzzer-beater in Game 7 in Toronto. Instead of having a chance to win the game and the series in OT, Philly watched as Leonard made a shot that will go down in the annals of NBA playoff hoops.

This weekend, Butler joined USWNT star Megan Rapinoe and her girlfriend, WNBA star Sue Bird, for an Instagram Live session. In it, Bird asked Butler what went through his mind when Leonard’s shot dropped through the net after bouncing around the rim.

“F–k,” Butler said, with his trademark brutal honesty. Acquired via an in-season trade, Butler led Philadelphia in scoring and assists during the Raptors’ series last year.

“The crazy part is, when it hit the rim, I was underneath it,” he continued. “I said ‘This s–t is going in.'”

Now a member of the Miami Heat, Butler had his new team in fourth place in the Eastern Conference when the season was suspended in March.

If play ever resumes, he’ll get a chance to try to remove some of the bitter taste left over from last season when the playoffs get underway.