Report: 4 Major NBA Teams Interested In JJ Redick

The 2020-21 season was a difficult one for veteran shooting guard JJ Redick. But despite struggling to earn minutes with the New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks, Redick should still have a market this offseason.

According to NBA analyst Evan Massey, at least four teams have been identified as “interested” in landing Redick. Those teams include the Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers.

All four of those teams are expected to be contenders for deep playoff runs next season. Redick could conceivably be a solid depth player for them in the 2021-22 season.

But this past year was by nearly all metrics a disappointment for the former Duke star. He appeared in 44 games split between the Pelicans and Mavericks, but did not get a single start for the first time since the 2007-09 season.

Redick finished the 2020-21 season averaging just 7.4 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.

JJ Redick's market isn't going to be huge, but a handful of teams are expected to have interest. Among those teams are the #Lakers, #Knicks, #76ers, and #Nets, source tells @HoopAnalysisNet. Championship hopeful teams need elite shooting. Redick can still provide just that. — Evan Massey (@massey_evan) June 24, 2021

JJ Redick is just over a year removed from a much better season with the New Orleans Pelicans. In 60 games he averaged 15.3 points, a career-high 2.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.

But this past season was a bit of a low point in what has been a solid career for Redick.

At 37 years of age, he can’t have many years left in the NBA. His chances of winning a ring before he retires are dwindling.

Where do you think JJ Redick will end up this coming season?

[Evan Massey]