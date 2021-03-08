Joel Embiid’s Tweet About The All-Star Game Is Going Viral

Joel Embiid was set to start in the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night, but both he and Ben Simmons were ruled out due to contact tracing.

A barber reportedly tested positive prior to the All-Star Game, which resulted in the two Philadelphia 76ers stars missing the contest.

ESPN.com had some details on the situation:

The barber, located in the Philadelphia area, tested positive after undergoing additional testing Sunday because of an inconclusive positive test, sources said. Embiid is on Team Durant, while Simmons is on Team LeBron. Though sources said there are no plans to replace Embiid and Simmons on the All-Star Game rosters at this point, New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson will take Embiid’s place in the starting lineup for Team Durant.

Embiid and Simmons have both traveled back to Philadelphia, per reports.

The NBA All-Star Game has since tipped off. It doesn’t look like Embiid is very impressed by what he’s watching.

“Mickey Mouse All Star Game ha,” he tweeted.

Team LeBron is currently leading Team Durant, 31-28, late in the first quarter.

The All-Star Game is airing on TNT.