Joel Embiid Annnounces What He’ll Wear On Back Of Jersey

Sixers star forward Joel Embiid has made a decision on what he will wear on the back of his jersey once the NBA season resumes.

Jersey name changes have been a hot topic within the NBA over the past 24 hours. Adam Silver announced earlier this month the league would allow players to make social activist statements on the back of jerseys. Some of these statements include: Black Lives Matter, Equality and Vote, just to name a few.

Many players have announced they will take place in the jersey name change, while some are opting to keep their names as they are. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are the most notable NBA stars to keep their names on the jerseys.

Sixers star forward Joel Embiid has announced his decision on what he’ll wear on the back of his jersey. No. 21 is opting to keep his last name on his jersey rather than featuring a social message.

Joel Embiid says he will wear his name on the back of his jersey, not one of the league-approved social justice messages. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) July 13, 2020

It’s unclear why Joel Embiid is keeping his jersey the same once the season resumes. Anthony Davis stated he’s keeping his jersey the same because his name already reflects his social beliefs. Perhaps Embiid is taking the same approach.

Embiid and the Sixers are gearing up for the NBA season’s resumption in coming weeks. Philadelphia resumes its season on Aug. 1 against the Indiana Pacers.

The Sixers’ final regular-season game takes place on Aug. 14 before postseason play begins.