Joel Embiid Calls Reporter’s Question ‘Stupid’ After Game 4

Everybody is trying to figure out what happened to the Philadelphia 76ers this season. Joel Embiid doesn’t even seem to know.

Philadelphia was swept out of the playoffs today by the Boston Celtics. The Celtics essentially controlled the entire series, as the 76ers struggled to find the chemistry and consistency that eluded them much of the regular season.

Of course, the injury to Ben Simmons didn’t help matters, but there was more at play. The pieces in Philly never quite seemed to fit throughout the season.

Asked after the game about the team’s issues, Joel Embiid deemed the question a “stupid” one. The talented big man did call the season “weird” though, which is a descriptor we’d agree with.

Joel Embiid when asked about the team’s issues: “That’s a very stupid question.” He says there are no issues and he added that they just didn’t make shots and he called the season “weird”. #Sixers — Ky Carlin (@Ky_Carlin) August 23, 2020

To be fair, Embiid also held himself to the fire, saying he must improve if the 76ers are to take the next step.

A dominant interior force with the ability to step outside, Embiid admitted it can sometimes be tough to be a physical big man in today’s NBA.

With their season in the books, the Sixers are all-but-guaranteed to fire head coach Brett Brown. General manager Elton Brand could also be in some trouble.

We’ll see what other moves the organization has up its sleeve.