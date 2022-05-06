Joel Embiid Could Return For Game 3: Fans React

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 29: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts to his three pointer during a 121-105 win over the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on January 29, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia 76ers trail the Miami Heat 2-0 in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. But their chances of mounting a comeback will go up if superstar Joel Embiid is fit to return.

Luckily for the Sixers, it appears their all-word center is on the mend. Per NBA insider Shams Charania, Embiid has cleared concussion protocols and will attempt to play despite still dealing with other injuries.

The NBA scoring champion is dealing with an orbital fracture and a torn ligament in his thumb. He's undoubtedly going to need surgery at some point to fix some of the issues.

Naturally, Sixers fans are thrilled by the news. Many have taken to Twitter expressing hope for Game 3 against the Heat and giving Embiid props for doing all he can to return to the court:

Joel Embiid had arguably his best season ever with the 76ers this past year. He averaged 30.6 points, 4.2 assists and 11.7 rebounds per game - all career highs.

He's been equally dominant in the playoffs thus far too. During the First Round against the Toronto Raptors, he averaged 26.2 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game as the Sixers won in six.

But those injuries have kept him out of both games against the Heat. Philadelphia lost both games.

It's going to be a major struggle for the Sixers to get back into this series without Joel Embiid. Will he return in Game 3?