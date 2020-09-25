Joel Embiid, Girlfriend Anne De Paula, Announce Birth Of Baby Boy

Sixers star forward Joel Embiid and his longtime girlfriend, Anne De Paula, announced the birth of their newborn son on Thursday.

It’s been a rocky year for Embiid. The star big man has been involved numerous trade rumors this year in the midst of plenty of drama within the Philadelphia organization. Despite his efforts, Embiid and the Sixers’ season came to unfortunate end in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

But it isn’t all bad news for Embiid this year. The NBA star and his longtime girlfriend welcomed their newborn son into the world on Thursday. Luckily, Embiid posted a picture for the rest of us to see.

Embiid and his girlfriend’s new son’s name is Arthur Elijah De Paula Embiid. Take a look below.

It doesn’t get much better than that. Congratulations to Joel Embiid and his longtime girlfriend on their newborn baby boy.

As for the basketball side of things, it’ll be interesting to see what Philadelphia does this off-season. The Sixers need to shake things up – and that could involve Embiid. He’s already been thrown into dozens of trade rumors.

The organization essentially has to choose between moving forward with Embiid or Ben Simmons. Many Sixers fans prefer Embiid to stay, but we’ll see.

Basketball’s the last thing Embiid’s worried about these days, though. He now has the new challenge of being a father to his newborn baby boy.