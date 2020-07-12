Photo: Joel Embiid’s Girlfriend Sends Him Message In The Bubble

Joel Embiid took no chances on his flight to Florida earlier this week.

The Philadelphia 76ers star big man was rocking a hazmat-suit type outfit on the plane to Orlando, Florida. The NBA is set to resume its 2019-20 season in the Disney World “bubble” later this month.

“I’m not a big fan of the idea. But then again, I’m going to do my job. I’m not going to let the city down. I’m going to represent my city, my family, my teammates – that’s what I’ve always done,” Embiid said before heading into the NBA bubble.

Embiid posted a message on Instagram – along with a photo of his “bubble” outfit – before departing.

“Get rich or die trying!!! Orlando here we come,” he wrote.

Embiid also received some words of encouragement from his girlfriend, supermodel Anne de Paula.

There are no significant others allowed in the NBA bubble right now, so it’ll be a while before Embiid and de Paula can see each other.

“Love youuuu!!! Go get them!! 👏🏼👏🏼💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽 very proud of the work you have been putting on,” de Paula told Embiid as he entered the NBA bubble.

Perhaps Embiid and de Paula will be able to celebrate an NBA championship together later this year.

The 2019-20 NBA season is set to resume in Orlando at the end of the month.