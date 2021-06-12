Joel Embiid Appears To Have A Message For Atlanta Hawks Fans

Atlanta Hawks fans received a lot of criticism on Friday night for the way they treated Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid. They were caught cheering in the third quarter when the All-Star went down with a knee injury.

Embiid tweaked his left knee while going up for a rebound. He managed to play through the injury, but it was a scary moment for the 76ers.

While there’s nothing wrong with fans being passionate during a playoff game, they need to know what’s considered crossing the line. Cheering when an opposing player is limping up the court just isn’t a great look.

Embiid managed to get the last laugh on Friday night, as he finished with 27 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in a Game 3 victory.

Following the crucial win over the Hawks, Embiid went on Twitter to fire back at the fans who cheered when he went down.

“Nothing shall keep me down… I’m gonna keep getting back up,” Embiid tweeted.

Nothing shall keep me down… I’m gonna keep getting back up #ThrustTheProcess pic.twitter.com/bKxA9AXh8r — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 12, 2021

Embiid has been playing this series on a torn meniscus. He revealed what it’s like dealing with that pain each game during last night’s press conference.

“Playing with a torn meniscus is not easy,” Embiid said, via ESPN. “Pain is going to be there. You just got to manage it. Tonight, rolling on my ankle, and falling on my back, it’s tough. But, it’s the playoffs, I can’t complain. I’m here to play. I’ve said in the past, whatever I can do, I’m gonna give it the best I got. Even if I’m playing injured, I still got to do my job. That’s why they pay me, and I want to win the championship.”

As long as Embiid is on the floor, Philadelphia will have a chance to win. The former No. 3 pick is truly that special.

The 76ers will try to take a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Hawks on Monday night.