Joel Embiid Has Honest Reaction To NBA MVP Vote

TORONTO, ON - MAY 12: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during Game Seven of the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on May 12, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid was the runner-up for this year's MVP award, losing the battle to Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic. On Tuesday night, he addressed the current state of voting in the NBA.

Embiid started his rant by congratulating Jokic on winning yet another MVP. Then, he revealed what he finds unfair about the voting process.

“Obviously, congrats to Nikola. He deserved it. He had an amazing season. There’s no right or wrong. There was a lot of candidates. It could have gone either way. Giannis [Antetokounmpo], Devin Booker, being on the best team in the league, by far," Embiid said. "I guess, every year is all about whatever you guys decide, whatever fits the narrative as far as who’s gonna win.

"But to me, the only thing I'll say about these awards is that, until, I don't know how to explain it, I go back to what I heard on a podcast. Bill Simmons basically saying, it sounded like he had a grudge against somebody saying ‘f--- Jalen Green.' If we’re gonna allow these types of people to vote for these awards, that’s not fair. What if Jalen Green was in a position to earn a supermax or, I don’t know, an All-Star appearance, you got someone sounding like that and he has a lot of power. He can sway other media members and you got someone saying this type of stuff. I don’t think it’s fair, I don’t think it’s OK, so that’s really the only thing I’ll say about those awards.”

Even though Embiid tried to be very respectful, it sounds like he believes the media plays too big of a role in voting for NBA awards.

Embiid's focus will quickly shift over to the 76ers' series with the Heat.

If Embiid wants to keep his championship hopes alive, he'll need to lead the 76ers to a Game 6 victory.