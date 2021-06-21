Joel Embiid Has Message For Sixers Fans After Game 7 Loss

Joel Embiid has spent his entire NBA career “trusting the process.” He’s going to continue doing so, despite the Philadelphia 76ers‘ crushing Game 7 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.

The Sixers have suffered yet another swift playoff exit, despite Embiid’s terrific play. The MVP runner-up sent a message to Philly fans on Monday, apologizing for the bitter defeat.

“PHILLY I LOVE YOU Sorry to disappoint you again Just know that I gave everything I had knowing the circumstances,” Embiid said on Twitter. “If there’s one thing I’ve learned being here, it’s the TOUGHNESS this city has and that’s why I played with a torn meniscus. THANK YOU FOR THE SUPPORT ALL YEAR LONG!!”

Embiid has given his heart and soul to the city of Philadelphia. He’s clearly disappointed in how this postseason panned out after such a promising regular season.

PHILLY I LOVE YOU

Sorry to disappoint you again Just know that I gave everything I had knowing the circumstances. If there’s one thing I’ve learned being here, it’s the TOUGHNESS this city has and that’s why I played with a torn meniscus. THANK YOU FOR THE SUPPORT ALL YEAR LONG!! pic.twitter.com/CsR47xOJDZ — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 21, 2021

Joel Embiid was never the same player he was during the season after going down with a knee injury in the first round. Despite the setback, he continued to make a big impact for the Sixers.

Most Philly fans were pleased with Embiid this postseason. The same couldn’t be said for Ben Simmons.

The former LSU star didn’t make an impact on the offensive end. He actually proved to be a liability in late-game moments. Most expect the Sixers to trade Simmons at some point this off-season and continue to build around Embiid.

It’s going to be an interesting off-season for the Sixers, to say the least.