Joel Embiid Makes His Thoughts On Ben Simmons Extremely Clear

Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons have been critical figures in bringing the Philadelphia 76ers out of irrelevance and into consistent postseason play.

But debate has raged for years over whether Embiid and Simmons have a strong working relationship. Just about every confrontation the two have gets magnified into a sign that one of them wants to leave the team.

Ahead of the NBA Restart with the 76ers eyeing a spot in the playoffs, Embiid gave his thoughts on Simmons. Speaking to The Rights To Ricky Sanchez podcast, Embiid made it clear that he wants to keep playing with the former No. 1 overall pick.

“I love him and I want to be with him for the rest of my career,” Embiid said. “I think he still has a lot of potential and I think we can be so much better than we are.”

"I love him and I want to be with him for the rest of my career" – Joel Embiid on Ben Simmons. (🎥@RTRSPodcast) pic.twitter.com/uGqxjbApFL — The Liberty Line (@LibertyLinePHL) July 30, 2020

The results pretty much speak for themselves. Upon making his debut in the 2017-18 season, the 76ers snapped their five-year streak of losing seasons by going 52-30 – their best record since the 2000-01 season.

Since then, the 76ers have reeled off back-to-back trips to the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Embiid and Simmons have also enjoyed personal success, combining to make five NBA All-Star appearances in the last three seasons.

Heading into the NBA Restart, they are 39-26 with a playoff spot locked up.

If we’re taking Embiid at his word, he and Simmons can continue to turn Philadelphia into a powerhouse.